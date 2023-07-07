Two notorious thieves involved in 56 thefts arrested by Crime Branch

Nagpur: In a significant breakthrough, a team of Unit-III of the Crime Branch arrested two notorious thieves involved in as many as 56 thefts and burglaries and recovered stolen goods, including copper wire weighing about 108 kilogram worth Rs 1.02 lakh, electric wire bundles, a Honda Activa worth Rs 80,000, and a Nokia keypad worth Rs 1,000 from their possession. With their arrest, the Crime Branch sleuths detected five more cases of house-breaking thefts.

The accused have been identified as Yogesh alias Lucky Ramesh Shahu (25), a resident of Kotwali area, near Kashibai Temple, and Santosh Matadin Shahu (38), a resident of New Binaki Mangalwari, Kanji House Chowk.

The arrests and recovery were made by Senior PI Mahesh Sagde and his team under the supervision of Additional CP (Crime) Sanjay Patil and DCP (Detection ) Mumakka Sudarshan.

Man arrested for stealing gold chain in Ajni

Ajni Police arrested a robber and recovered a gold chain worth Rs 70,000 from him. Identified as Nishant Suresh Makde (33), the accused is a resident of New Kailash Nagar.

A resident of Plot No 20, Bhagwan Nagar, Vishal Haridas Meshram (34) enjoyed liquor at Brahma Bar & Restaurant on Manewada Road and came out around 11.30 pm on Tuesday. Nishant, who was already standing near the bar, yanked the gold chain worth Rs 70,000 off Meshram’s neck and ran away.

Following Meshram’s complaint, Ajni Police registered a case under Section 392 of the Indian Penal Code. Within 24 hours, a police team comprising API Agarkar, PSI Maske, HC Bandu Kalambe, NPC Avinash Thakur and NPC Pervez Khan arrested Nishant.

