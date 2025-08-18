Two NMC supervisors arrested for abetting cleaner’s suicide

Nagpur: Jaripatka police arrested two supervisors of Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) for allegedly abetting the suicide of a 58-year-old civic body cleaner, Raju Upadhye, last week.

The accused, identified as Yogesh Hatipchel and Guddu Raut (50), were apprehended by Jaripatka police following a complaint lodged by the deceased’s son, Saurabh. Both the accused were remanded to police custody for two days, said Senior Inspector Arun Kshirsagar of Jaripatka police station.

The case has sparked outrage among local workers, who sought strict action against workplace harassment. The family, colleagues, and community also took the body of Upadhye to NMC Zonal Ashi Nagar office as a sign of protest.

According to police, Raju had sustained a foot injury on August 3 when a gravel pad fell on him during work. He sought treatment at ESIC Hospital, Pachpaoli, and his son submitted an application on his behalf seeking leave. However, the accused, both reportedly supervisors at the NMC, rejected Raju’s application and allegedly subjected him to relentless harassment by assigning him excessive work. Distraught by the persistent harassment, Raju allegedly hanged himself with a nylon rope at his residence at Jagruti Nagar at around 12.30 pm on August 6. A suicide note recovered from the spot explicitly blamed the accused for the harassment that drove him to the extreme step.

Following Saurabh’s complaint, Jaripatka police registered a case for abetment of suicide. Both accused have been arrested, and further investigations are on.