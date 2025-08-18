Accused in West Bengal gold theft arrested by Nagpur RPF from Gondia

Nagpur: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) of South East Central Railway, Nagpur Division, successfully nabbed a 24-year-old gold artisan from West Bengal who was fleeing with stolen jewellery worth nearly Rs 27 lakh.

On August 17, 2025, the Bilaspur regional control room received an alert from Naihati Police Station, West Bengal, regarding a theft at a jewellery shop. A gold artisan, identified as Atul Satish Jadhav (24), a resident of Balwan village, Atpadi police station limits, Sangli district, Maharashtra, had allegedly stolen 276 grams of gold from the workshop and escaped. A case was registered at Naihati Police Station.

Upon receiving the information, RPF Divisional Security Commissioner, Nagpur, Deep Chandra Arya ordered immediate action. A joint team comprising Gondia RPF Post and Crime Intelligence Branch (CIB) tracked the accused to Train No. 12834 Howrah–Ahmedabad Express. During intensive checking at Gondia Station, Jadhav was found travelling with his wife and father in coach B7.

When interrogated, Jadhav admitted that he was carrying the stolen ornaments, claiming to have taken them from Naihati where he worked as a gold artisan. The seized yellow metal, weighing 276 grams and valued at Rs 27 lakh, matched the stolen jewellery description provided by Naihati Police.