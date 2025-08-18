Zero Mile tunnel project: HC issues notices to Union, State Govt

Nagpur: The Nagpur Bench of the Bombay High Court has issued notices to the Union of India, Ministry of Defence, Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Maharashtra Public Works Department, and MahaMetro over alleged irregularities in granting the work order for construction of a tunnel/subway from University Square to Manas Square at Zero Mile, Nagpur.

The division bench of Justice Anil Killor and Justice Vrushali Joshi heard the petition (SMPIL No. 01/2024) filed by vigilant citizens, represented by Adv Dr Tushar Mandlekar and Adv Krishna Agrawal. Petitioners Sandeep Agrawal, Nishikant Jadhav, Madhuri Kanetkar, and Nimish Sutaria argued that the project, estimated at Rs 100 crore, was being implemented without following statutory requirements.

Gold Rate 18 Aug 2025 Gold 24 KT ₹ 1,00,100 /- Gold 22 KT ₹ 93,100 /- Silver/Kg ₹ 1,15,400/- Platinum ₹ 48,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

It was pointed out that no seismic study, soil survey, traffic survey, or feasibility report had been conducted. Moreover, no permission was obtained from the Ministry of Defence or Ministry of Environment and Forests, despite the project falling within the restricted defence zone. Amicus Curiae Adv Kuldeep Mahalle, along with Adv Krishna Agrawal (appearing for Dr Joydeep Daas), highlighted that as per Defence guidelines dated May 18, 2011, any construction within 100 metres of defence land requires prior approval from the station commandant.

The High Court directed that the Ministry of Defence, New Delhi, and Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, New Delhi be added as respondents. The court ordered all respondents to file replies within two weeks, specifically addressing the objections raised by citizens.

Adv Mugdha Chandurkar appeared for the Union of India and waived notice, while Adv Rao appeared for the State PWD. The matter will be heard further after the replies are filed.