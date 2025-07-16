Two Nagpur men duped of Rs 36.40 lakh in investment scam

Advertisement



Nagpur: Cyber fraudsters cheated a man and his acquaintance of Rs 36.40 lakh by luring them with fake stock market investment offers.

Pratik Gupta, a resident of Dhantoli and a marketing agent for home and property loans, received a call in March from an unknown person. The caller promised high returns from stock market investments. He sent Pratik a link and encouraged him to invest. Trusting the offer, Pratik transferred Rs 30.40 lakh to several bank accounts. His acquaintance, Brijesh Kolte, also transferred Rs 6 lakh in the hope of earning profits.

After realising they had been cheated, Pratik filed a complaint at the Cyber Police Station in Nagpur. Police have registered a case under sections related to cheating and the Information Technology (IT) Act.

Cyber Police have started an investigation and are tracing the bank accounts and digital trail left by the fraudsters. A police official said that people should verify the authenticity of any investment opportunity and avoid clicking on suspicious links or sharing personal and banking details.