Alert truck driver averts major mishap at Nagpur’s Samvidhan Chowk

Nagpur: A major accident was narrowly averted at Samvidhan Chowk on Tuesday afternoon after a car suddenly veered into the path of a truck carrying domestic LPG cylinders. Thanks to the truck driver’s quick reflexes, a potential tragedy was prevented, and the woman in the car escaped unhurt.

The incident occurred around 12:15 pm near a petrol pump at Samvidhan Chowk, under the jurisdiction of Sitabuldi Police Station. According to eyewitnesses and sources, the LPG-laden truck bearing registration number MH-49-AT-6889 was moving along the road when a car, MH-31-FR-8665, unexpectedly turned into its lane.

The truck driver reacted immediately, slamming on the brakes to avoid a collision. However, the car got lodged in front of the truck and was dragged a short distance before coming to a halt. Fortunately, no fire or gas leakage occurred despite the cylinders on board, and the female occupant of the car was safely rescued.

Traffic police personnel stationed at the chowk rushed to the scene, quickly cleared the obstruction, and restored normal traffic flow. No injuries were reported, and the car sustained only minor damage.

Officials confirmed that a further probe is underway to determine the exact cause of the mishap and to assess whether any traffic violations contributed to the incident. Authorities are also reviewing CCTV footage from the area for a clearer understanding of the sequence of events.

This incident once again highlights the critical importance of road alertness, especially in high-traffic zones like Samvidhan Chowk, and the need for strict lane discipline to avoid such close calls in the future.