Nagpur’s Patle, Madavi win Pachmarhi Marathon

Nagpur: Jitendra Patle and Rituja Madavi of Nagpur emerged champions of the 7th edition of Pachmarhi Monsoon Marathon which was held recently. The marathon was organised by Adventures And You in association with Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board.

Mitesh Rambhia was the Race Director. A total of 1843 runners took part in the marathon. In the 42 kms men’s section, Nagpur’s Jitendra Patle emerged winner. He finished the run in 3:26:52. Ankit Sharma of Bhopal came second in 3:34:37 and Sandeep Rewal of Dewas (3:34:44) finished third.

In the women’s category, Rituja Madavi of Nagpur won the title completing the race in 4:15:51. Nikita Mandloi of Bhopal (4:36:10) and Nidhi Tarare of Nagpur (4:40:25) finished second and third, respectively. The 21 kms men’s race was dominated by Nagpurians as they took top three spots. Mohit Kore (Nagpur, 1:25:02) emerged champion followed by Tejas Bankar (1:25:04) at second spot and Shubham Thakur (1:32:00) at third position.

Brig Tamojeet Biswas; Dr Santosh Shrivastava, Joint Director, MPTB; KK Singh, Assistant Director, MPTB and others were present during the prize distribution function.

Results:

5 kms men: Utsav Patidar (Bhopal, 0:18:52), Vinay Palasiya (Mhow, 0:19:08), Neeraj Saratkar (0:19:48). Women: Anjali Morena (0:24:15), Mahek Atnur (Wai, 0:24:15), Trupti Bawane (Nagpur, 0:24:59). 10 kms men: Vishal Kaushal (0:36:24), Viabhav Dandekar (Chimur, 0:41:38), Atul Mankar (Nagpur, 0:41:57). Women: Rita Tarare (Nagpur, 0:46:09), Mayuri Nagpure (Nagpur, 0:49:49), Rushika Jaiswal (Bhopal, 0:55:57).

21 kms men: Mohit Kore (Nagpur, 1:25:02), Tejas Bankar, Nagpur, 1:25:04), Shubham Thakur (Nagpur, 1:32:00). Women: Nikita Shahu (Nagpur, 1:42:55), Heena Mistry (Bhopal, 2:14:57), Pooja Bhalavi (Mandideep, 2:15:41).

42 kms men: Jitendra Patle (Nagpur, 3:26:52), Ankit Sharma (Bhopal, 3:34:37), Sandeep Rewal (Dewas, 3:34:44). Women: Rituja Madavi (Nagpur, 4:15:51), Nikita Mandloi (Bhopal, 4:36:10), Nidhi Tarare (Nagpur, 4:40:25).