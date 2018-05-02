Two Nagpur Men booked as aspiring actress alleges rape for role in TV Serial

Pune/Nagpur: An aspiring actress alleged rape in a Pune hotel after being lured to Pune by a woman on promise of a role in a TV serial. The Airport police registered an offense against the two men accused, and also booked the woman who lured her under the charges of abetment. According to reports that the two men were from Nagpur and on Saturday, an offense was registered against them on the charge of raping her under the pretext of giving her a role in a TV serial.

As per the reports, Mumbai-based woman had lured the complainant (28) promising her a role and brought her to Pune. The complainant said that the three of them assaulted her with a beer bottle when she opposed the two men’s advances in a hotel room in Vimannagar, Pune, on February 9. In her complaint, she also mentioned that the men threatened to kill her and she went to Mumbai. She lodged an FIR on March 14, after getting medical treatment.

The complainant had met the suspected woman in January in a mall in Mumbai, and the woman told her that she knew a producer and director and would help her bag a role in a TV serial. An officer from the Airport police told news media, “She had told the complainant that she knew a producer and director. The woman told the complainant that the duo were in Pune and that she should meet them.”

The officer further stated that it was on February 8 that both women came to Pune and stayed in the hotel room which they both shared. On the same day, the two men posing as director and producer interviewed her and assured her of a role. Later the two men came to the complainant’s room and drank beer with the woman. “The woman said the duo demanded favours from her for the role. When she denied their offer, all three assaulted her,” the officer said.