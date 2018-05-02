ICAD, Phale sir, Telnag sir and Pradhan man join hands to create topmost NEET training institute of Vidarbha

Nagpur: Many students and parents complain that at a coaching class, one or two teachers are good, but others are weak. The course content is taught but not understood. The parents take admission to coaching classes where the faculty names are also not known.

The result of the NEET competitive examination by NTA depends on all three subjects Physics, Chemistry, Biology and strategy to succeed. It is difficult to find the best Gurus at one place with best learning environment and strategies.

Keeping in mind the need of the students to excel in NEET and with a dream to make Nagpur the educational paradise for the medical aspirants, the four different institutes namely, Dr Phale Biology classes, Pradhan Madam’s Chemistry Classes, Telang sir’s Physics Classes and ICAD have decided to work together for the benefits of the student’s world.

Sarang Upganlawar, CEO, ICAD announced that these four institutions would work together to develop the institute par excellence at the press conference conducted on Monday. He further added that “ICAD, with its result creating systems, processes and trained people is happy to fortify the institutions found by top faculty of Vidarbha region to create the institution of excellence in Nagpur.

This is the need of students and parents of region, and we are happy to unite our strengths to create the required dream institute.” The goal set by the group is to work hard for the students and produce the all India topper of NEET from the Vidharbha region. The talented students should approach as and reap the benefits of this association.

The team of (CAD will contribute to the strategic planning, execution, analysis, online examinations for NEET and research for enhancement of the results of the student. While talking at the press conference Dr. Sameer Phale, who has a teaching experience of 25 years and author of three books, said that Biology is a very conceptual subject and not the subject for memorization. The concepts of Biology can be very well explained by incorporating the concepts of Physics and Chemistry.

He stressed that Biology can be only understood in the light of evolution. He further added that great things in training the medical aspirants are never done by one person; they are done by the team of persons. Mrs. Manisha Pradhan, who had a teaching experience of more than 15 years, the third stake holder of the newly formed group said that students are to be given the priority and we want to develop the student centric approach.

The Contents of chemistry for the NEET is vast and special efforts are taken to improvise the learning of the subject.