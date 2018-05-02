Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Mon, Mar 16th, 2020
    National News

    MP house adjourned till 26th over COVID-19 fears, BJP moves court

    Bhopal: The Madhya Pradesh Assembly session has been adjourned till March 26 in view of the coronavirus epidemic. MP Governor Lalji Tandon left shortly after Assembly proceedings began. He said, “All must follow the rules under the Constitution so that dignity of Madhya Pradesh remains protected.”

    Tandon walked out of the state assembly amid Congress slogans of “respect the house” after he said in his opening address at the session today to “follow the Constitution”. The house was then adjourned till March 26.

    The Governor had asked the Speaker to hold a test of strength which may see the 15-month-old state government collapse.

    Chief Minister Kamal Nath and Congress MLAs flashed smiles and victory signs as they entered the assembly. Kamal Nath wrote this morning to the Governor, saying that it “does not lie within the domain of the Governor to interfere with the functions of the Speaker”.

    BJP moves court after MP assembly is adjourned

    BJP moves court after the Madhya Pradesh Assembly is adjourned. The Madhya Pradesh Assembly was adjourned till March 26 on Monday amid the demand by BJP MLAs to hold a floor test as directed by Governor Lalji Tandon. Just after the brief address of the governor, MLAs of the BJP raised the demand for a floor test, triggering an uproar. Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Govind Singh raised the issue of coronavirus threat in the country and also mentioned the Central government’s advisory.

    The speaker accepted Singh’s plea and adjourned the House till March 26.

