Two nabbed in Wathoda for armed robbery on Umred road

Nagpur: In a swift action, Wathoda Police arrested two accused in connection with a violent daylight robbery near Central Bank on Umred Road on Tuesday. Complainant Shubham Ashok Mandpe (29), a resident of Shrawan Nagar, reported that while travelling with his cousin on a two-wheeler, 4–5 assailants stopped them and launched an attack.

One of the accused slashed Mandpe’s face with a razor, while another forcibly snatched his Oppo smartphone and Rs 1,000 cash. The assailants, brandishing swords, threatened onlookers saying, “If anyone tells the police, you will be killed.”

Based on eyewitness input, the accused were identified as Dilip Krishna Thawkar (38) of Adarsh Nagar and Milind Dayaram Meshram (38) of Bhiwapur. Wathoda Police registered a case under BNS Sections 310(2), 311, 115(2), 352, and 351(3). A manhunt is underway to trace three other suspects, including one described as having a “shendi”. Investigation is ongoing.