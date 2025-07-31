Goon with knife held in Ambazari in violation of externment orders

Advertisement



Nagpur: Ambazari Police on Wednesday apprehended a 27-year-old man, Akshay Kishor Madavi, for roaming with a deadly weapon in violation of an externment order.

Acting on a routine patrol between 6:20 pm and 7:10 pm near the Animal Reproduction Office in Telangkhedi, officers from Crime Branch Unit 5 spotted a suspicious individual who attempted to flee upon questioning.

Upon apprehension and frisking, police found a sharp iron knife with a wooden handle tucked inside Madavi’s waistband, estimated to be worth Rs 1,000. A background check revealed that Madavi had been externed from Nagpur city and district for one year under DCP Zone 2’s order dated May 14, 2025.

Madavi was found violating Section 10/2025 of the externment order with an intent to commit a crime. An FIR has been registered at Ambazari Police Station under BNS Section 4/25 and Maharashtra Police Act Sections 142 and 135. Further investigation is underway.