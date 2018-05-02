Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Two murdered in separate incidents in Nagpur, Saoner

    Nagpur: A 45 year old man along with a gym trainer were allegedly murdered in two separate incidents in Nagpur and Saoner respectively.

    In the first incident a 45-year-old man was stabbed to death by a distant relative on Sunday night at slums in Zingabai Takli. The accused identified as Vicky Mahato, 45, was nabbed by Mankapur police, under the supervision of senior PI Vazeer Sheikh, within an hour of the incident.

    Sources said the deceased, Anand Khare, was drunk when he spotted Vicky sitting near his house. The duo got into a fight over this. Anand then brought a knife to attack Vicky but the latter snatched it and stabbed Anand, they said.

    Mankapur police have registered a case of murder in the matter but Vicky was not arrested till late night.
    Meanwhile in Saoner, a gym trainer was allegedly murdered by his friend turned foe who attacked on his head with a sharp weapon. The deceased has been identified as Amar Singh while the accused as Narendra Singh.

