Metroman Dr. Brijesh Dixit graces Compex-2020, expo ends

Nagpur: The last day at Comp-Ex’ 2020 yet again saw techno savvy people thronging the expo venue all day long to check out the array of IT Products and Services on display and sale alike before the curtain came down on Sunday evening. 28 years of dedicated efforts year after year, meticulous planning, co-ordination, teamwork, execution and success is no mean achievement for any event or activity. VCMDWA is a creditable example of sheer grit, determination and a purpose to bring the latest IT advancements, developments, introductions to the people of Central India, primarily Nagpurians. VCMDWA has not only succeeded in organizing the expo for all the last 28 years gone by, but the excitement, participants, size, products, events and initiatives only kept changed for the better year after year.

People from all walks of life took time out to take advantage in terms of their personal knowledge up-gradation as well as picking up various products of their need. Being the last day of Comp-Ex’ 2020, the IT enthusiasts treated themselves to wonderful deals and bargain while shopping for IT products and services in the field of Computer, Mobile phones and Security cased CCTV systems.

Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation is associated with Comp-Ex’ since past several years and their stall gave glimpses of transformation that they are bringing about in Nagpur to make it a very modern and smart city. Compe-Ex’ was overwhelmed to have Dr. Brijesh Dixit, Chairman and Managing Director, Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation, the man behind transforming Nagpur’s commutation culture in near future will grace Comp-Ex’ 2020, as the Guest of Honour on Sunday evening.

Dr. Brijesh Dixit addressed the visitors and spoke about the change that Metro is all poised to bring in Nagpur’s commutation comfort, ease and time saving. He also elaborated on the reduction of road traffic when Metro starts running full steam in Nagpur and that it shall also reduce instances of road accidents, besides bringing down the emission based pollution too.

Some of the company’s stall and products to watch out are Key Computers’ Advance digital classroom, Conference room digital signage AIO flat panels, solution for all teaching institutes Tuition classes. Corporate display boards, Neotouch flat panel. Esdee Business Machine is the next generation technological company, primarily in the area of Data Storage, Backup And Cloud services from entry level to Enterprise NAS, SAN & Unified Storage to cater every segments like Home users, SOHO, SME, Enterprise, Government, Educational & Research institutions, Synology is a company dedicated to develop high-performance, reliable, versatile, and environmentally-friendly NAS servers that provides an affordable way to centralize data storage, simplify data backup, share and sync files across different platforms, and access data on-the-go.

Many branded Laptops, Desktops at CompEx are on sale at prices much below the Online Sellers who sell on discount but don’t offer prompt and timely service to the customers.

The core team of VCMDWA comprises of Vinay Dharmadhikari, President, Dinesh Naidu, Vice President, Lalit Gandhi, Secretary, Jayanti Patel, Treasurer, Ranjit Umathe, Joint Secretary while Sanjay Chourasia, Rohit Jaiswal and Shahzad Akhtar are the Executive Body Members. This core team, with support from other members of VCMDWA, has put in their best, orchestrated and synchronized effort, notwithstanding the ever looming threat of rains, to put up a great enterprise in making Comp-Ex’ 2020 a successful event.

The organizing committee has expressed its gratitude to Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Ltd., for being the powering partner to Comp-Ex’ besides all the participating companies and the visitors who turned out in large numbers to acknowledge their interest, affection and patronage to Comp-Ex’.

The notable support to Comp-Ex’ 2020 was extended by The Hitavada as the Media Partner, Click IT as the IT Media Partner and D-Link as the Networking Partner besides other enterprises like UCN Cable Network, My FM, Signpost, Nagpur Today, Gizmore, i-ball and Suritex P. Ltd. who have been extending their invaluable support to Comp-Ex’ since many past editions.