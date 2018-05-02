Two murder accused from Secunderabad arrested at Nagpur Railway Station

Nagpur: In a joint operation, the squad of Nagpur Police with the help of Nagpur Government Railway Police (GRP) arrested two murder accused from Secunderabad, Telangana, at Nagpur Railway Station on Thursday. The absconding accused had boarded Humsafar Express from Secunderabad to dodge the arrest. However, the vigilant sleuths of Nagpur Crime Branch had received secret input regarding the whereabouts of the accused duo. Following which cops in association with Nagpur GRP laid a trap at Nagpur Railway Station and nabbed them from 02787 – Humsafar Express.

The duo was subsequently rounded up and taken to Sitabuldi Police Station. The cops have alerted Secunderabad police about the arrest.