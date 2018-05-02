    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Aged woman robbed in Pratap Nagar

    Nagpur: Two bike-borne goons robbed an aged woman in Pratap Nagar police jurisdiction on Wednesday evening.

    The 69-year old complainant, Jayashri Jayant Ghuse, resident of Plot No. 40, B1, Kartik Apartment, Pande Layout, Khamla, was returning home walking around 6 pm on Wednesday. As she reached near Ganpati Mandir midway, two bike-borne unidentified miscreants, aged 25-26, came from behind and snatched a bag Jayashri was carrying.

    The bag contained her mobile phone, important documents and cash Rs 500. The goons fled the spot before she could raise an alarm.

    Pratap Nagar PSI Bargal has registered a case under Sections 392, 34 of the IPC and is searching for the two robbers.

