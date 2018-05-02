Two more flyovers to be added to network in Nagpur

Nagpur: Two more flyovers are set to be added in the Second Capital of Maharashtra. Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari has approved various new projects including two new flyovers proposed to be constructed from Regional Transport Office (RTO) Square to Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University (RTMNU) Campus on Amravati Road and Wadi MIDC junction.

The projects on National Highway-53 have been approved with a budget of Rs 478.83 crore. The proposed flyover from RTO Square to RTMNU Campus will be a four-lane structure. The total length of this flyover will be 2.9 km. Another flyover on the same highway — Amravati Road — will be 1.7 km long. It will start from a point closer to Gurudwara near Wadi Naka and descend near Gate No 1 of Ordnance Factory Ambajhari.The cost of both the projects was worked out separately, but a single tender at the cost of Rs 478.83 crore has been issued. Both these projects are expected to together curtail travel time from Ordnance Factory to RTO Square by around 20-25 minutes.

Due to the increase in density of traffic, there are several traffic signals on this road. Those using the highway have to stop at the signals due to congestion. As part of the plan, the road below both these flyovers will be concretised. There will be street-lights on the flyover and below the flyover.

Apart from these two flyovers in Nagpur, Gadkari tweeted about approval for some other projects in Nagpur Division. These included upgradation of National Highway-353C from the stretch of road from 262 km to 321 km and construction of 16 minor and major bridges in Gadchiroli district with a budget of Rs 282 crore; upgradation of section of Tirora-Gondia on NH-753 into two-lane structure with a budget of Rs 282 crore, upgradation of section of Tirora-Gondia State Highway including construction length of 28.2 km on NH753 with a budget of Rs 288.13 crore, and upgradation of section of Amgaon-Gondia on NH-543 with a budget of Rs 239.24 crore.





