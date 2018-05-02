Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Sat, Apr 3rd, 2021

    Video: GPS – Nagpur’s favorite location for Food, Festivity and Fun

    Nagpur: Epicureans across the Second Capital of the State has now another reason to cheer as in a bid to satiate all their food cravings GPS Family Garden Restaurant has started operating on Wardha Road adhering Covid-19 norms.

    GPS Family Garden Restaurant – the synonymous of delicious cuisines – welcomes patrons from 3:30 pm to 8 pm to relish a scrumptious meal. Besides, one can take away their hearty meal at home as per convenience as the restaurant is also offering parcel service till 11 pm.

    Add: GPS Family Garden Restaurant, Chichbhawan, Wardha Road

    Contact Number: 090963 45538

    Watch Video Here:



    Trending In Nagpur
    Nimgade murder: Has CBI released all suspects nabbed by Nagpur Crime Branch?
    Nimgade murder: Has CBI released all suspects nabbed by Nagpur Crime Branch?
    Video: GPS – Nagpur’s favorite location for Food, Festivity and Fun
    Video: GPS – Nagpur’s favorite location for Food, Festivity and Fun
    Two more flyovers to be added to network in Nagpur
    Two more flyovers to be added to network in Nagpur
    Video: Enraged over patients’ death, mob try to set Hope Hospital on fire in Nagpur
    Video: Enraged over patients’ death, mob try to set Hope Hospital on fire in Nagpur
    Maharashtra Government cancels exams for classes 1 to 8, all students to be promoted
    Maharashtra Government cancels exams for classes 1 to 8, all students to be promoted
    India building a record 37-kms of highway every day: Gadkari
    India building a record 37-kms of highway every day: Gadkari
    अब आम आदमी पार्टी के सदस्यों ने की ऊर्जामंत्री, सहायक अभियंता के खिलाफ पुलिस स्टेशन में शिकायत
    अब आम आदमी पार्टी के सदस्यों ने की ऊर्जामंत्री, सहायक अभियंता के खिलाफ पुलिस स्टेशन में शिकायत
    विकासाचे खरे भगीरथ नितीनजी गडकरी
    विकासाचे खरे भगीरथ नितीनजी गडकरी
    Two goons murder man over old enmity in Jaripatka
    Two goons murder man over old enmity in Jaripatka
    Woman’s accidental death turns out murder in Kapil Nagar
    Woman’s accidental death turns out murder in Kapil Nagar
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145