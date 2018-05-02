Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
    Published On : Sat, Apr 3rd, 2021

    Video: Enraged over patients’ death, mob try to set Hope Hospital on fire in Nagpur

    Nagpur: Sensation prevailed Teka Naka area after a mob enraged over patients’ death tried to set Hope Hospital on fire here, on Saturday.

    According to sources, a patient reportedly succumbed at Hope Hospital following which the kin of deceased reportedly picked up scuffle with the Hope Hospital administration.

    The furious mob not only accosted and manhandled hospital staff but also poured petrol in the reception area and tried to set hospital on fire.

    Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Zone 3, Lohit Matani along with Senior Police Inspector Kishor Nagrale and staff of Pachpaoli approached the spot and brought matter under control. Cops have reportedly detained all the accused and rounded up them at Pachpaoli Police Station. Further investigations are on.



    धरमपेठ कॉलेज मेट्रो स्टेशन लवकरच प्रवासी सेवेत
    कोरोनाच्या सावटामध्ये गेल्या वर्षभरात महावितरणकडून 8 लाखांवर वीजजोडण्या
    मिसिंग तक्रारसाठी एफिडवेट आवश्यक नव्हतेच….
    Vaccination effect: Blood stock at GMCH, Mayo dwindles to alarming levels
    Nimgade murder: Has CBI released all suspects nabbed by Nagpur Crime Branch?
    Video: GPS – Nagpur’s favorite location for Food, Festivity and Fun
    Two more flyovers to be added to network in Nagpur
    Video: Enraged over patients’ death, mob try to set Hope Hospital on fire in Nagpur
    Maharashtra Government cancels exams for classes 1 to 8, all students to be promoted
    India building a record 37-kms of highway every day: Gadkari
