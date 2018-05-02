Video: Enraged over patients’ death, mob try to set Hope Hospital on fire in Nagpur

Nagpur: Sensation prevailed Teka Naka area after a mob enraged over patients’ death tried to set Hope Hospital on fire here, on Saturday.

According to sources, a patient reportedly succumbed at Hope Hospital following which the kin of deceased reportedly picked up scuffle with the Hope Hospital administration.

The furious mob not only accosted and manhandled hospital staff but also poured petrol in the reception area and tried to set hospital on fire.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Zone 3, Lohit Matani along with Senior Police Inspector Kishor Nagrale and staff of Pachpaoli approached the spot and brought matter under control. Cops have reportedly detained all the accused and rounded up them at Pachpaoli Police Station. Further investigations are on.





