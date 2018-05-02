Two minor girls kidnapped by a youth, juvenile boy in Pratap Nagar, Bajaj Nagar

Nagpur: Two girls, aged 16 and 17, have been kidnapped by a youth and juvenile boy from Pratap Nagar and Bajaj Nagar areas in city. Cops have launched search to trace the two girls as well as the accused abductors.

The 16-year old girl, a resident of Pratap Nagar police jurisdiction, left home around 7.30 am on Thursday for appearing in college paper. She was supposed to return home by 12.30 pm but did not. Since then she is missing. It is being suspected that a youth named Manoj (21) could have allegedly kidnapped the girl.

Pratap Nagar Assistant PSI Raut, as per Supreme Court directive that if a minor boy or girl goes missing then the case should be treated that of kidnapping, registered an offence under Section 363 of the IPC.

Similarly, a resident of Bajaj Nagar police jurisdiction, the 17-year old left home around 2 pm on Friday for going to tuition. But the girl did not return home and went missing since then. A juvenile boy, it is being alleged, lured and abducted her.

Bajaj Nagar Woman PSI Rane, as per the apex court order, has registered a case under Section 363 of the IPC. Cops of both the police stations have launched a search to trace the two girls.