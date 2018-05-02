Couple, recovery agent robbed of cash Rs 2.95 lakh in Lakadganj, Nandanvan

Nagpur: In two cases of robberies, a couple and a recovery agent were looted of cash and other valuables to the tune of over Rs 2.95 lakh in Lakadganj and Nandanvan police jurisdictions on Friday. Cops have mounted a hunt to nab the four bike borne robbers.

In the first incident, a resident of Plot No. 192, New Pawanshakti Nagar, Bhandewadi, Wathoda Layout, Sunanda Mahadeo Nimje (50) along with her husband had gone to SBI Branch at Chhapru Nagar, CA Road, around 3.45 pm on Friday. Sunanda withdrew Rs 50,000 and kept the cash in a bag. The bag also contained Sunanda’s mobile phone worth Rs 800, husband’s ATM card, Aadhar Card, PAN card, and two receipts of gold mortgage. From the bank, Sunanda and her husband boarded an e-rickshaw at Ambedkar Square for going home. Midway near Ambedkar Square, two unidentified goons, aged 25-30, riding on a motorcycle came from behind and snatched the bag from Sunanda and zoomed away.

Lakadganj ASI Upadhyay, based on Sunanda’s complaint, booked the two unidentified miscreants under Sections 392, 34 of the IPC and searching for them.

The second incident of looting was reported from Nandanvan area. The complainant, Sandesh Ramesh Gupta (48), resident of House No. 3/18, Ekta Colony, behind Jaiswal Restaurant, Yadav Nagar, collected Rs 2.44 lakh as recovery from kirana shops and kept the cash in a black leather bag around 5.30 pm on Friday. He placed the bag on petrol tank of his two-wheeler (MH-49/L 9336) and proceeded towards Raut Nagar. As he reached the area, two unidentified goons, aged 40-42, riding on a two-wheeler, accosted Sandesh and snatched the bag containing cash at knife point and sped away.

Nandanvan Woman PSI Jaybhaye, acting on Sandesh Gupta’s complaint, registered a case under Sections 392, 34 of the IPC. Cops have mounted a hunt to nab the two robbers.