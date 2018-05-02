Tenant stones landlord to death over money dispute in Kalamna

Nagpur: A tenant stoned his landlord to death over rent money dispute in Kalamna area here on Friday night. The accused tenant and his accomplice have been booked but not arrested as yet.

The deceased, Ramlal Daddiprasad Jaiswal (41), originally hailing from Rewa, Madhya Pradesh, had come to Nagpur for treatment of hair on Friday. After visiting the doctor, around 9 pm, Ramlal went to his house located in Adarsh Nagar, Kalamna, for recovering rent from accused tenant Ankush Jaiswal.

However, a brawl erupted over rent money between Ramlal and Ankush. In a fit of anger, Ankush with the help of his accomplice attacked Ramlal with stones and killed him. On being informed about the incident, a team of Kalamna cops, led PSI Jadhav, reached the spot and started investigation.

Police Inspector Chavan, based on a complaint lodged by PSI Jadhav, booked the accused Ankush Jaiswal and his unidentified accomplice under Sections 302, 34 of the IPC and searching for them.