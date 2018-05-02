Two middle-aged men knocked dead in MIDC, Sakkardara mishaps

Nagpur: Two middle-aged men were knocked dead by speeding cars in separate incidents in MIDC and Sakkardara police jurisdictions on Monday.

In the first incident, a resident of Jaitala, near NMC School, Ashok Gangdharrao Hadole (56), was returning home on his Activa moped (MH-31/BF 0932) around 8.45 am on Monday. As Ashok reached in front of VIP Company near IC Square, Hingna Road, a recklessly driven WagonR car (MH-49/B 2847) rammed his moped with great impact. Ashok received serious injuries and was rushed to Lata Mangeshkar Hospital. However, he succumbed to his injuries around 4 pm while undergoing treatment.

MIDC PSI Madankar, based on information given by Chetan Ashok Hadole (26), booked the driver of car under Sections 279, 304(A) of the IPC and searching for him.

In other incident, Jagdish Raghunath Ambate (52), residfent of Hiwri Layout, near Sai Mandir, Nandanvan, was walking towards his Maruti 800 car parked on Umred Road, Ayurvedik Layout, around 12.40 pm on Monday. In the meantime, a speeding four-wheeler (MH-49/AT 1994) hit Jagdish with forceful impact leaving him grievously injured. He died on the spot before medical help could be rendered to him. The car also dashed against an electric pole causing considerable loss.

Sakkardara PSI Ingle, based on a complaint,booked the accused driver Asaram Kashinath Badwaik under Sections 279, 304(A) of the IPC read with Sections 3, 1 of Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act and reportedly arrested him.