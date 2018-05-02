Two men try to murder goods vehicle driver over petty issue in Wathoda

Nagpur: Two unidentified men on Friday night attempted to murder driver of a goods vehicle over a petty issue in Wathoda police area here. The two accused attacked the driver with a gupti and inflicted serious injuries on his head, ear, abdomen with the intention to kill him. Cops have launched a search to nab the two accused.

The complainant, Mohit Arvind Thakre (32), resident of Ganganagar, told Wathoda police that he was taking his goods vehicle (MH-40/AK 7576) for loading furniture from Garibnawaz Square around 9 pm on Friday. As he reached near Mahaganga Celebration Hall, he noticed the two unidentified accused men coming from opposite direction on a moped (MH-49/BH 2886). Since the road was muddy due to recent rain, Mohit requested the two men to take their moped aside so that he can pass through the road.

But instead of heeding to Mohit’s request, the two accused picked up quarrel with him and started abusing him. During the fracas, the two accused men, aged 35-40, attacked Mohit with a gupti-like sharp weapon and him on head, ear, abdomen with the intention to kill him. Adter the assault, the two unidentified men fled the spot. A profusely bleeding Mohit was taken to GMCH where he is battling for life.

Wathoda API Gosavi, based on a complaint of Mohit, booked the unidentified accused under Sections 307, 34 of the IPC and launched a search to nab them.