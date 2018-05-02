Two men knocked dead by truck, car in Pardi, Kapil Nagar

Nagpur: Two men were knocked dead by rashly driven truck and car in separate incidents in Pardi and Kapil Nagar police areas here on Monday. Both the accused drivers have been arrested.

In the first incident, a resident of Bhavani Nagar, Pardi, Rekhlal Ratiram Gautam (48) was returning home from work on his bicycle around 9.45 pm on Monday. As he reached near HB Town Square midway, a recklessly driven truck (MH-40/N 7557) rammed Rekhlal’s cycle and injured him critically. Rekhlal died on the spot before medical help could be rendered to him. On being informed, a team of Pardi police reached the spot and started investigation.

PSI Hiwarkar, based on a complaint lodged by Ravi Rekhlal Gautam (24), booked the truck driver Mohd Ayub Ansari (30), resident of Habib Nagar, Nagpur, under Sections 279, 304(A) of the IPC read with Section 184 of Motor Vehicles Act and arrested him. Further probe is underway.

In another incident, Shubham Rajendraprasad Borkar (25), resident of Plot No. 64A, Kadu Layout, Kapil Nagar, went out for strolling after meal around 9.30 pm on Monday. As Shubham was strolling, a rashly driven Maruti Van (MH-40/AC 3186) knocked him near Shubham Electric and Hardware Shop in the area. Shubham received grievous injuries and died on the spot.

Kapil Nagar API Patil, acting on complaint of Vikas Rajendraprasad Borker, elder brother of deceased, booked the accused Maruti Van driver Chetan Baban Mandikar (32), resident of Gond Mohalla, under Sections 279, 304(A) of the IPC read with Section 184 of Motor Vehicles Act and reportedly placed him under arrest.