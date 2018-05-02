Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Published On : Tue, Jan 7th, 2020

    Rickshaw with two cloth parcels stolen in Gandhibagh

    Nagpur: In a curious incident, some unidentified miscreants stole a rickshaw besides two parcels of cloth kept in it in Tehsil police jurisdiction on Monday afternoon.

    The complainant, Takalsingh Murarilal Sarve (52), resident of Plot No. 1338, Pivli Nadi, told Tehsil police that he was unloading parcels of cloth kept in his rickshaw in front of Shrihari Creations Pvt Ltd, Gandhibagh around 4.30 pm on Monday. He had unloaded two parcels from his rickshaw and when he went to unload the third parcel, Takalsingh was taken aback. He found to his dismay that his rickshaw and two parcels of cloth were missing. Some unidentified miscreants stole the rickshaw and two parcels of cloth collectively worth Rs 86,000.

    Tehsil Assistant PSI Sudhesh has registered a case under Section 379 of the IPC and launched a search for the rickshaw and accused burglars.

