Steel vault containing Rs 10.38 lakh stolen in Sakkardara

Nagpur: In a daring burglary in Sakkardara Police Station area, a gang of thieves took away a steel vault containing Rs 10.38 lakh cash from the office of P R Traders at Itankar Bhavan, Plot No 496 at Nehru Nagar.

According to Police, P R Traders, owned by Prakash Ramdas Kohale, was locked by the firm’s manager Rahul Vasudeo Mangalkar (39) around 7.30 pm on Saturday. In the small hours on Sunday, burglars struck at the office. They gained entry into the office after breaking open the door locks and channel gate. The intruders then went to another room and broke the lock of a wooden almirah and took away the steel vault containing Rs 10.38 lakh cash.

Advertisement

Staff from Sakkardara Police Station started an investigation. Following a complaint by Kohale, police registered a case under Sections 454,457, 380 and 34 of IPC.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement