Two men dupe trader of Rs 4.71 lakh in oil deal in Nandanvan

Nagpur: Two miscreants posed as oil sellers and duped a trader to the tune of Rs 4.71 lakh in Nandanavan police area here. Cops have launched a search to round up the two accused.

The complainant Nitesh Prabhakar Belge (39), resident of Sheshnagar, Kharbi Road, told police that he is oil traders. Between December 11 and 27, 2019, the two accused named Hitesh and his accomplice approached him and posed as oil traders.

The two accused ordered 171 cans of groundnut oil worth Rs 1.77 lakh and 200 cans of linseed (jawas) oil worth Rs 2.39 lakh. However, after getting the ordered stuff, the accused did not pay money to Nitesh and thus duped him to the tune of Rs 4.71 lakh.

Nandanvan Woman PSI Jayebhaye has booked the two accused under Sections 420, 406, 34 of the IPC and searching for them.