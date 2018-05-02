Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Sat, Jan 4th, 2020

    Two men dupe trader of Rs 4.71 lakh in oil deal in Nandanvan

    Nagpur: Two miscreants posed as oil sellers and duped a trader to the tune of Rs 4.71 lakh in Nandanavan police area here. Cops have launched a search to round up the two accused.

    The complainant Nitesh Prabhakar Belge (39), resident of Sheshnagar, Kharbi Road, told police that he is oil traders. Between December 11 and 27, 2019, the two accused named Hitesh and his accomplice approached him and posed as oil traders.

    The two accused ordered 171 cans of groundnut oil worth Rs 1.77 lakh and 200 cans of linseed (jawas) oil worth Rs 2.39 lakh. However, after getting the ordered stuff, the accused did not pay money to Nitesh and thus duped him to the tune of Rs 4.71 lakh.

    Nandanvan Woman PSI Jayebhaye has booked the two accused under Sections 420, 406, 34 of the IPC and searching for them.

    Happening Nagpur
    Always give back something to your school: PBVV Reunion Get Together
    Always give back something to your school: PBVV Reunion Get Together
    Video: Nagpur boasts of excellent hospitality biz: Radisson Blu GM
    Video: Nagpur boasts of excellent hospitality biz: Radisson Blu GM
    Nagpur Crime News
    Booty worth Rs 5 lakh stolen as man keeps house door open in Koradi
    Booty worth Rs 5 lakh stolen as man keeps house door open in Koradi
    City’s builder Kondawar accused of cheating several people in “shady deals”
    City’s builder Kondawar accused of cheating several people in “shady deals”
    Maharashtra News
    नागपूर विभागात २१ महिला करतात सेवेचे संचालन
    नागपूर विभागात २१ महिला करतात सेवेचे संचालन
    15 लाख नहीं दिए, मोदी, शाह, आठवले के खिलाफ कोर्ट में याचिका दाखिल
    15 लाख नहीं दिए, मोदी, शाह, आठवले के खिलाफ कोर्ट में याचिका दाखिल
    Hindi News
    नए वर्ष पर 100 अरब व्हाट्सएप मेसेज भेजे गए, 20 अरब मेसेज भारतीयों ने भेजे
    नए वर्ष पर 100 अरब व्हाट्सएप मेसेज भेजे गए, 20 अरब मेसेज भारतीयों ने भेजे
    श्री लोहाणा महापरिषद का सम्मान समारोह आयोजित
    श्री लोहाणा महापरिषद का सम्मान समारोह आयोजित
    Trending News
    Priyanka meets cleric beaten up by UP cops
    Priyanka meets cleric beaten up by UP cops
    In Maharashtra New vehicle registrations declined by 15% in 2019
    In Maharashtra New vehicle registrations declined by 15% in 2019
    Featured News
    कैबिनेट मंत्री नहीं बनाने से नाराज राज्यमंत्री अब्दुल सत्तार ने दिया इस्तीफा
    कैबिनेट मंत्री नहीं बनाने से नाराज राज्यमंत्री अब्दुल सत्तार ने दिया इस्तीफा
    Prithviraj Chavan, Satish Chaturvedi in ‘tug-of-war’ to grab MPCC President’s post?
    Prithviraj Chavan, Satish Chaturvedi in ‘tug-of-war’ to grab MPCC President’s post?
    Trending In Nagpur
    Now, portfolio allocation to MVA ministers on Monday: Media report
    Now, portfolio allocation to MVA ministers on Monday: Media report
    नए वर्ष पर 100 अरब व्हाट्सएप मेसेज भेजे गए, 20 अरब मेसेज भारतीयों ने भेजे
    नए वर्ष पर 100 अरब व्हाट्सएप मेसेज भेजे गए, 20 अरब मेसेज भारतीयों ने भेजे
    नागपूर विभागात २१ महिला करतात सेवेचे संचालन
    नागपूर विभागात २१ महिला करतात सेवेचे संचालन
    181 Examiners of Patents Design complete training program at RGNIIPM, Nagpur
    181 Examiners of Patents Design complete training program at RGNIIPM, Nagpur
    15 लाख नहीं दिए, मोदी, शाह, आठवले के खिलाफ कोर्ट में याचिका दाखिल
    15 लाख नहीं दिए, मोदी, शाह, आठवले के खिलाफ कोर्ट में याचिका दाखिल
    Miffed over MoS rank, Sena’s Abdul Sattar quits Thackeray Cabinet, party denies
    Miffed over MoS rank, Sena’s Abdul Sattar quits Thackeray Cabinet, party denies
    Two men dupe trader of Rs 4.71 lakh in oil deal in Nandanvan
    Two men dupe trader of Rs 4.71 lakh in oil deal in Nandanvan
    Booty worth Rs 5 lakh stolen as man keeps house door open in Koradi
    Booty worth Rs 5 lakh stolen as man keeps house door open in Koradi
    श्री लोहाणा महापरिषद का सम्मान समारोह आयोजित
    श्री लोहाणा महापरिषद का सम्मान समारोह आयोजित
    कैबिनेट मंत्री यशोमति ठाकुर का विमानतल पर स्वागत
    कैबिनेट मंत्री यशोमति ठाकुर का विमानतल पर स्वागत
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145