    Published On : Sat, Jan 4th, 2020

    Miffed over MoS rank, Sena’s Abdul Sattar quits Thackeray Cabinet, party denies

    Nagpur/Mumbai: Miffed over MoS rank, Shiv Sena’s Abdul Sattar has reportedly quit Thackeray Ministry. As per reports, there was disagreement between Sattar and the Shiv Sena leadership over Cabinet birth. Sattar was “unhappy” over not been given a Cabinet post in the Maha Vikas Aghadi Government in the state.

    However, Shiv Sena denied that Abdul Sattar had quit the government. Party’s Rajya Sabha MP siad that the report is is not correct. “Sattar has not resigned, nor submitted any such resignation letter to me or anybody else in the party,” Desai told a news agency. He termed the quit report as a media imagination.

    Abdul Sattar is a former Congress MLA who had joined Shiv Sena ahead of Maharashtra election.

    Sattar was among the four Muslim leaders who took oath as Ministers on December 30 when Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray undertook the exercise to expand his Cabinet. Besides Sattar, three Muslim leaders who were sworn in as Ministers are NCP’s Nawab Malik and Hasan Mushrif and Congress’ Aslam Shaikh (all three are Cabinet rank ministers).

    Amid the delay over the allocation of portfolios to the ministers in Maharashtra, reports said that there has been a persistent confusion in the Maha Vikas Adhadi over the distribution.

