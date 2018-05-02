Booty worth Rs 5 lakh stolen as man keeps house door open in Koradi

Nagpur: A folly on the part of an aged man to keep door of his house open cost him dear as burglars decamped with cash and gold ornaments worth Rs 5 lakh in Koradi area here on Friday.

A resident of Plot No. 8/9, Bajrang Nagar, Koradi, Vitthal Namdeo Pimpale (66), went out for some work between 10.30 am and 7 pm on Friday. But Vitthal made a grave mistake while going out. He kept the door of his open and thus invited trouble. Taking advantage of the open door, some unidentified burgalrs entered his house and decamped with cash Rs 35,000 and gold ornaments worth Rs 4.65 lakh.

Koradi police constable Dhundale, based on Vitthal’s complaint, registered a case against the unidentified accused under Section 380 of the IPC and searching for them.