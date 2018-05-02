    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    Two men dupe book depot owner of Rs 33 lakh in Kotwali

    Nagpur: Two persons defrauded an owner of a book depot and swindled Rs 33 lakh on the pretext of depositing the amount in the account of Luxor Writing Instruments Pvt Ltd. The fraud took place during the period from March 4, 2014 to March 31, 2015.

    The complainant, Liladhar Vitthal Giri (54), resident of Naik Road, Mahal, told Kotwali police that he runs a firm named Narayan Book Depot in the same locality. The accused, Prashant Madhusudan Giri (45), resident of Arvi, near Abhyankar High School, Yavatmal district, and Sunil Sufhakar Parbhane (45), native of Pune, won the trust of Liladhar Giri with some dealings.

    However, the two accused later conspired and transferred Rs 33 lakh from Liladhar’s account in their own accounts through RTGS on the pretext of depositing the amount in the account of Luxor Writing Instruments Pvt Ltd. Both the accused used the money for themselves and thus breached Liladhar’s trust.

    Kotwali PSI Kharsan has registered an offence under Sections 406, 420 of the IPC and probing the matter further.



