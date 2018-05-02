Prepaid autorickshaw system at Nagpur Rly Station resumes from Oct 23

Nagpur: With the train services coming on tracks, the prepaid autorickshaw system at the Nagpur Railway Station is set to resume from Friday, October 23. Following Covid-19 induced lockdowns, train services were halted rotally with some exceptions. The autorickshaw drivers who operated from the station faced enormous financial hardships with starvation staring at their faces.

However, since the Railways have decided to operationalise train services partially, the Traffic Police Department reviewed the situation and decided to resume the prepaid autorickshaw system at the Nagpur Railway Station for convenience of passengers.

The number of passengers arriving in Nagpur is increasing day by day and the decision to restart the prepaid auto system will provide them friendly and fair means of transport. The system ensures the passengers will not have to put up with the rude behaviour of auto drivers and their exorbitant charges.





