    Published On : Fri, Oct 23rd, 2020

    3 passenger trains to be upgraded to Express in Nagpur Division

    Nagpur: Faced with the problem of congestion on tracks, the Railway Board has come up with measures to tackle it by upgrading slow moving passenger trains to Mail/Express trains. Among the 362 trains that have been selected, three are in Nagpur Divisions — two in Central Railway and one in South East Central Railway (SECR).

    The three passenger trains from the Divisions that are being upgraded are Itwari-Tata Nagar-Itwari, Ajni-Kazipeth-Ajni and Wardha-Bhusawal-Wardha. About 36 passenger trains of Central Railway would be upgraded and maximum 47 selected by the Board are of South Central Railway. The average speed of passenger trains ranges between 45 and 55 km/hr and many a time there is no control on adhering to their time tabled run as they get pushed to the sidelines making way for fast moving trains on the tracks that are congested.

    With change in nomenclature besides increase in speed of trains due to dropping the intermediate stoppages the fares would increase drastically. The change in numbering and speeds of these trains would be effective from December 1, 2020, when the new train time-table could be notified by the Railway Ministry. Right now Railways is aggressively pushing for speed that would provide greater utilisation of its assets, reduce transit time and phase out slow moving passengers from the network. The norm for selecting the passenger trains is the run of around 200 kms. Along the route the slow moving trains are actually a burden in these times when Railways is keen to focus on ferrying additional freight trains. Similarly, as there are plans to run private trains on 200 routes, the path needed to be kept clear so that these fast services can get patronage.



