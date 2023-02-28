Two married women, man end lives in separate incidents in Nagpur

sucide-1.jpg

Nagpur: Two married women and a man committed suicide in separate incidents in Nagpur.

In the first case, Karishma Deepak Pagare (25), committed suicide under mysterious circumstances in her house on Sunday afternoon. Karishma was found hanging from the ceiling rod with a saree in her house at Plot No 1664, Dhendre Layout in Koradi around 2 pm.

Her relatives brought her down and rushed to Mayo Hospital where the doctors declared her ‘brought dead’. The reason behind the young married woman taking the extreme step could not be ascertained so far. After recording the statement of some of her relatives, Koradi Police registered a case under Sections 174 Code of criminal Procedure and started the probe.

Deepa Laxman Mohije (30), a resident of Kanholibara, Hingna, ended her life by hanging from the ceiling fan with a nylon rope in her house on Monday morning.

Similarly, Manishsingh Shankarsingh Thakur (40) was found hanging from the ceiling hook with a saree in his house at Bajeria Chowk, near Mhasoba Mandir in Ganeshpeth area.

Hingna and Ganeshpeth Police registered separate cases under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure and started investigations.

