Exam phobia: This boy, always a class topper, flees home to dodge board exam

Nagpur: A boy who was always a topper in the class ran away from the stress of the exam by train on Sunday as he wanted to avoid appearing in his CBSE Std X board examination. However, on receiving the information, the Railway police searched for the boy and detained him at the Nagpur Railway Station.

According to information received, the runaway boy is a resident of Dongargarh in Chhattisgarh. He was studying CBSE in Class 10 this year. He was always a topper in the class. However, as he did not study as much as he wanted, he started to get stressed. On the day of the first paper of the exam, he panicked and ran away from home. The worried parents approached the Rajnandgaon police station and lodged a complaint as he did not return home after a long time. The boy had a mobile phone. After receiving this information, the police traced his location. It was noticed that he was at Nagpur Railway Station. Immediately the local police informed the Nagpur Railway Police. Police Inspector Manisha Kashid took the boy into custody from Platform No. 3 in the early hours of Monday.

Advertisement

According to Senior Inspector of Government Railway Police (GRP), Nagpur, Manisha Kashid , the Dongargarh police had registered a case of kidnapping and tracked his cell phone location to Nagpur railway station. At around 1 am, the boy was spotted on Platform Number 3. He was sitting on a bench. Kashid said the boy was offered food, shelter and counselling to settle his fears. He was unwilling to return to his family and appear in the exam as the boy was depressed. The police first counselled him. Later informed his parents.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement