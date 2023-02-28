NMC is committed to safety of firefighters, says Municipal Commissioner

Nagpur: The Municipal Commissioner and Administrator Radhakrishnan B on Tuesday said that Nagpur Municipal Corporation is committed to the safety of fire department personnel who work round the clock for the safety of citizens in fire and emergency situations. Safety of jawans is being given priority by the civic body. The Fire and Emergency Services Department has procured 170 personnel protective equipment and 50 German-made Self Content Breathing Apartus Set (B. A. Set) under under ‘Make in India’, he said.

In accordance with the increasing population of the city, the rapid development and the increasing height of the buildings, fire fighting suits based on modern and international standards have been included in the fire fighting system fleet of the NMC for the safety of the firemen.

Radhakrishnan B inspected the fire fighting suit at NMC Headquarters in Civil Lines. On this occasion, Chief Executive Officer of Nagpur Smart City and Municipal Additional Commissioner Ajay Gulhane, Deputy Commissioner Ravindra Bhelawe, Chief Fire Officer Rajendra Uchake, Assistant Commissioners Mahesh Dhamecha, Prakash Varade along with officers and firemen, employees were present.

On this occasion, the firefighters demonstrated the work done at the fire site. Radhakrishnan B said that Municipal fire department has to provide its service in Nagpur city and occasionally other districts. Firefighting is a fast-paced task. Firefighters risk their own lives to save the lives of others. Therefore, he said that priority attention has been given to the security of jawans. He also expressed the hope that increasing the capacity of the Municipal Fire Department is a priority and the department will work towards that goal.

The Fire and Emergency Services Department has purchased 170 fire fighting suits and 50 German-made Self Content Breathing Apartus Set (B. A. Set) under ‘Make in India’. The fabric used in this suit is imported from abroad and this suit is made in India.

The Chief Fire Officer Rajendra Uchke said that the firemen have to go to firefighting work on fire accidents. Depending on the physical and chemical properties of burning objects, different types of smoke are emitted. This smoke is very dangerous to human life. Also, the personnel have to go to the environment where there is no oxygen in the toxic air leakage accident sites and do the firefighting work. At such times, for his own defence, B. A. set has to be used for supply of pure air. Proximity suit is a firefighting suit that the fire department has got. This suit will protect firefighters from any flashover i.e. flames, all parts of this suit are certified according to European standards.



He further said that the suit includes jacket pants hood, gloves, helmet and boots. The jacket and trousers in the suit are made with the world’s best fabric called Nomex and are inherently flame retardant. The jacket and trousers are made up of 3 layers with the outer part protecting the personnel from any direct flame exposure. The middle layer, also known as the moisture barrier, keeps the youngster dry.

The innermost layer is the thermal barrier, which protects the jawan from radiant heat. The jawan boots are constructed with steel toe cap and steel mid sole. which protects the fireman’s feet from any heavy and sharp objects. The boots are also tested to be electric shock proof up to 15KV. The dual color of the boots will make it visible from a distance. Loops are provided for easy carrying and pulling of boots.

A fireman’s helmet is provided with a visor and inner goggles. A fireman may use either or both as needed. An aluminized neck protector is also provided for added protection. Gloves will protect personnel from hot objects. The hood will provide additional protection to the fireman’s face from radiant heat. So it is convenient to work while using B. A. Set. The cylinder capacity of the set is 6.8 litres and if filled with air at a pressure of 300 bar, it will produce 2040 litres. Air capacity is 53 min working time on accidents. The said B. A. Set is modern, it has digital pressure gauge and distress signal unit.

