Two lakh rain-hit farmers get Rs 273.10 crore aid in Nagpur district

Nagpur: Around two lakh farmers in Nagpur district have got the ex-gratia aid of Rs 273.10 crore deposited directly in their bank accounts. State Government has released the aid to the farmers affected due to crop damage caused by excessive rainfall and floods, according to reports in local media.

The excessive rainfall and floods during June to August earlier this year had damaged crops in 2,42,811 acres of area in Nagpur district. The farmland of 2,67,092 farmers was ravaged by rains.

The reports said that after conducting the assessment, the district administration sought aid of Rs 339.68 crore from the State Government to provide compensation to affected farmers. Accordingly, the State Government released the amount.

As per the figures with the administration, till October 19, an amount of Rs 273.10 crore has been deposited directly in the bank accounts of 1,97,273 farmers in Nagpur district. Thus, of total amount due as compensation to affected farmers, 80.37 percent has already been disbursed. The remaining amount also shall be disbursed to the remaining eligible farmers after removing technical issues in the aid distribution, stated the district administration. The Government has released the aid to the affected farmers before Diwali, it added.

As per the official figures, the highest amount of aid has been released to farmers in Katol tehsil. It is followed by Narkhed tehsil, where the number of beneficiary farmers is lesser than that in Katol. The lowest amount of aid has been released in Kamptee tehsil. However, the lowest number of beneficiary farmers is in Ramtek tehsil.

Tehsil-wise distribution of aid

Tehsil No of farmers Aid distributed

Katol 30,129 Rs 44,47,02,118

Narkhed 32,676 Rs 38,20,66,030

Saoner 19,540 Rs 30,94,94,823

Kalmeshwar 17,461 Rs 27,06,27,837

Umred 17,456 Rs 25,85,38,570

Mouda 1,836 Rs 21,98,06,170

Bhiwapur 18,450 Rs 21,03,48,856

Kuhi 19,334 Rs 20,33,63,426

Hingna 11,167 Rs 17,43,84,560

Parseoni 11,264 Rs 16,22,74,482

Nagpur Rural 7,224 Rs 10,83,20,049

Ramtek 4,012 Rs 9,56,10,760

Kamptee 6,724 Rs 8,83,85,428

