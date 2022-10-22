Round table indias freedom drive reaches nagpur with enthusiasm

Round Table India’s Freedom Drive is very unique relay style – “PASS THE BATON” initiative by RTI where two customized CitreonCars will travel 136 Cities,Across 21 States in 95 days covering more than 21,000 Km. The volunteers during their journey will go around each city doing various community service activities and spreading awareness about Round Table India. The Freedom Drive following the route of Area 3 starting from Raipur To Bilaspur ToBhillai and finally reaching Nagpur on 19th October 2022. In honor of the guests partaking in the drive all the 4 Nagpur Tables joined hands and planned a Diwali Party to welcome the Freedom Drive to the city. The guests of honor were National President Manish Lakhotia, Area 3 Chairman Kunal Agrawal, Area 3 Vice Chairman SumitBardia, Area 3 Secretary TreasurerSayalLuniaand other dignitaries from the Area 3 Board who participated in the drive. Other than this there was an attendance of more than 60 Tablers along with their families to welcome the Freedom Drive Tablers and celebrate together in the following Diwali Party.

Round Table India is non-profit, zero overhead social organization with members of age group 18-40 Years, with motto of Adopt, Adapt & Improve. Under the RTI banner and it’s sister concern Ladies Circle India, the charity organization undertakes Community Service activities to bring about positive change in the society. RTI’s primary objective has been to be dedicated to Freedom to Education (FTE). Since the year 1997, under the FTE scheme RTI has developed more than 3347 projects, with an investment of more than Rs. 380 Crore, developing more than 7890 classrooms which have benefitted more than 86.7 Lakh needy underprivileged children. On an average RTI makes ONE CLASSROOM EVERYDAY for the underprivileged kids in India.

In COVID times, RTI initiated project “HEAL”, which is all about developing medical infrastructure for hospitals in rural areas for the needy. Right from donating necessary medical equipment’s to donating surgical equipment along with necessary accessories including setting up Oxygen reservoir tanks for hospitals in the rural villages have been done under project “HEAL”

Under the recent initiative of project “DIVYANG” RTI has taken up the initiative for the physical & eyesight disability. Project DIVYANG undertakes to donate various medical aids such as Wheel Chairs, Tricycles, Calipers, Crutches&Artificial Limbs for the physically disabled. For people with eyesight disability under project “DIVYANG” aids such as donating glasses to the needy, cataract surgery, eye checkup camps even to the extent of getting an eye donation & eye transplant surgery is undertaken.Apart from this, RTI undertakes many other Community service activities of donating books, clothes, plantation & many more things as a part of being responsible citizens and giving back to the society.

