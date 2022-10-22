Some gram sevaks paved the way for a prosperous village, ensured adequate water supply

Nagpur: Gram Panchayat Secretary i.e. Gram Sevak is an important factor in the development of villages in rural areas, which is in discussion for various reasons, but success stories of how villages can be transformed if these employees take heart have come forward from the Best Practices Presentation programme of Nagpur Zilla Parishad.

On the initiative of Chief Executive Officer of Nagpur Zilla Parishad, Yogesh Kumbheskar, public display of success stories of employees who are doing excellent work in the affairs of Zilla Parishad and its live broadcast for others is done through this programme. An opportunity to present the quality experiment done in their village directly to the Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer and other key officials is given in the main hall of the Zilla Parishad.

In this programme held on the eve of Diwali, this time the village sevaks have given a unique look to the village with their innovative experiment in some villages due to the integrity and positive support of the local representatives. Patil Kamalkishore Dakhole Raju Kolhe Naresh Mattami Sachin Khode Brahmanand Khadsemanjusha Dalvi etc village servants gave their presentation.

The experiments done by women village workers in the field of water conservation in the villages of Khursaparayenikoni Khapri are innovative. These village workers have done the work of building tens of dams in the same villages on the streams flowing from the surrounding areas. These women gram sevaks have done many eye-catching experiments such as increasing the water level in the village, providing irrigation facilities in the village. Apart from this, a clean village, a beautiful village, a water-rich village, a water-rich village, sewage management, solid waste management, rain water harvesting, green and clean village were also presented.

All these videos are available on YouTube through the Zilla Parishad, and all those who are interested in village reforms are encouraged to take advantage of this video. Yogesh Kumbhejkar, CEO of the Zilla Parishad presided over today’s programme which was attended by Additional Chief Executive Officer of Zilla Parishad, Kamalkishore Futane, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Vipul Jadhav, Project Director, Vivek Ilme, Group Development Officer, Dr. Swapnil Meshram and gramsevaks of various villages.

