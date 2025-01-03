Two killed as truck hits 2-wheeler in Hingna, Nagpur

Advertisement













Nagpur: Two youths were knocked dead while the third one is battling life threatening injuries after a rashly driven truck hit their two-wheeler in Hingna area in Nagpur on Wednesday.

Police said, Aryan Paliwal (23), a resident of Hingna, behind gas godown, along with two friends, Sumit Shirsat (17), a resident of Ladi Layout, and Arman Madame (17), Gedam Layout, Mahajanwadi, Hingna, were riding on a two-wheeler, Pulsar 125 (MH40/CF-9933) when they were hit by a truck (GJ-37/T-7914). The mishap occurred near Green Velvet Lawn, on Sukli village road. It occurred around 11 pm.

Aryan with his friends had gone to his relative’s place at Kanchanganga, Mondha, and the trio was heading home when their journey was cut short tragically. The three were seriously injured in the mishap and they were first rushed to Rural Hospital by the Hingna police team. But as the condition of Aryan and Sumit deteriorated, they were referred to AIIMS. However on reaching AIIMS, the doctors pronounced the two youths dead. The truck driver fled from the spot after the mishap.

Hingna police are conducting further investigations.