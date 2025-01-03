PM Modi hails Fadnavis Govt’s development initiatives in Naxal-hit Gadchiroli

Advertisement













Nagpur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday commended the Fadnavis Government’s continuous efforts to foster all-round development in Maharashtra’s remote, Naxal-affected areas, as part of a larger initiative to address the challenges posed by left-wing extremism.

Modi’s praise came just one day after the Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis visited Gadchiroli, a district long plagued by Naxal insurgency. During his visit, Fadnavis highlighted that the dominance of Naxalites in the area was gradually diminishing, a significant achievement for the region.

Fadnavis’s trip saw several Naxal cadres laying down their arms, an important symbol of the waning influence of the insurgents in the district. Furthermore, the Chief Minister unveiled a series of development initiatives aimed at improving the lives of local residents and boosting economic progress in the area.

In a tweet on social media platform X, Prime Minister Modi expressed his appreciation for the ongoing efforts of the Maharashtra Government. He wrote, “I laud the Maharashtra Government’s efforts to ensure all-round development in remote and Naxal-affected areas. This will certainly boost ‘Ease of Living’ and pave the way for even more progress. A special congratulations to my sisters and brothers of Gadchiroli and the surrounding areas!”

Gadchiroli and other districts in Maharashtra’s tribal belt have faced severe unrest due to Naxal insurgency, with the region being a hotspot for extremist activities. Over time, however, increased security measures, along with a focus on infrastructural development and welfare schemes, have contributed to reducing the reach of Naxalites.

The government’s emphasis on development is particularly significant, as these initiatives aim to bridge the gaps in infrastructure, healthcare, education, and employment opportunities, which have traditionally been lacking in these remote areas. The state’s commitment to empowering these regions, combined with law enforcement efforts, is expected to create lasting peace and economic stability.

Gadchiroli’s development is good for Maharashtra: Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Sanjay Raut is known for his sharp attacks on the ruling Shiv Sena-BJP alliance in Maharashtra. However, in a rare move, Sanjay Raut on Friday praised Devendra Fadnavis and said they praised Maharashtra Chief Minister in the Saamna editorial as the state government had done a “commendable job” by getting the Naxalites operating in Gadchiroli district to surrender.

Raut hit out at the previous Guardian Minister of Gadchiroli, alleging that he appointed his agents and collected money that increased Naxalism. He said that Shiv Sena (UBT) appreciates that the Chief Minister has taken charge of Gadchiroli as the guardian minister.

Interestingly, the CM also acknowledged the praise and said, ‘This is good’ (Yeh aacha hai).

“We have praised Devendra Fadnavis because the government has done a good job. Maharashtra is our state and a place like Gadchiroli which is affected by Naxalism — if the Naxalites surrendered and opted for the constitutional path — we welcome that. The earlier ‘guardian minister’ could have done that — but instead, he appointed his agents and collected money that increased Naxalism… We have worked with Devendra Fadnavis – that relation goes on, but we are in the opposition and we will continue to raise the issues as well,” Raut told reporters in a press conference.