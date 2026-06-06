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Nagpur: Hudkeshwar Police have arrested a man and booked his mother in connection with the alleged abetment of suicide of his 26-year-old wife, who died after reportedly taking the extreme step following prolonged domestic disputes.

The deceased, Ankita Dangse, had married Nitin Dangse in a love marriage in 2022. The couple had a two-and-a-half-year-old son.

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According to the complaint filed by the woman’s family, Nitin allegedly had a drinking habit and frequently quarrelled with and assaulted his wife after marriage. He works as a delivery executive with a private company.

Police said that on June 4, an argument allegedly broke out between the couple, following which Ankita attempted suicide by hanging herself with a scarf at their residence.

Family members and neighbours rushed to her aid and immediately shifted her to a hospital. She was later referred to a government medical facility, where doctors declared her dead during treatment.

Based on a complaint lodged by the deceased woman’s relatives, Hudkeshwar Police have registered a case against Nitin Dangse and his mother Parvatabai Dangse under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for allegedly abetting suicide.

Police have arrested Nitin Dangse, while further investigation is underway to ascertain the circumstances leading to the woman’s death and examine the allegations made by her family.

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