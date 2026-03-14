Two juveniles held for Rs 7.83 lakh house burglary in Hudkeshwar

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Nagpur: Police have detained two juveniles in conflict with law for allegedly breaking into a house and stealing cash, jewellery, and a two-wheeler worth over Rs 7.83 lakh in the Hudkeshwar area of Nagpur.

According to police, the burglary took place between 7.30 pm on March 9 and 9.30 am on March 10, 2026, at Plot No. 38, Vinayak Nagar, behind Gajanan Temple in Mhalgi Nagar under the jurisdiction of Hudkeshwar Police Station.

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The complainant, Laxmidas Bharatdas Vaishnav (35), had locked his house and gone with his family to his father’s residence at Vijay Nagar near Kalamna Market. During this period, unknown burglars allegedly broke the main door lock and latch, entered the house, and stole Rs 12,000 in cash, along with gold and silver ornaments kept in a bedroom cupboard. The thieves also fled with a Honda Activa scooter (MH-49-AD-1454) parked at the premises.

Based on Vaishnav’s complaint, Hudkeshwar Police registered a case against unknown accused under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for housebreaking and theft.

During the parallel investigation, officers of the Crime Branch Unit-5 conducted technical surveillance and received credible inputs. While patrolling, the team intercepted two juveniles riding a Honda Activa (MH-49-AD-1454) and a Suzuki Access (MH-49-BG-9398).

On searching them and the vehicles, police recovered gold and silver ornaments and a mobile phone. Initially, the juveniles gave evasive replies, but during sustained questioning they allegedly confessed to committing the house burglary in connivance with each other. They also admitted to stealing the Suzuki Access moped from the Hudkeshwar police station limits.

Police seized gold jewellery weighing 78.08 grams, silver ornaments weighing 144.43 grams, two mopeds, and one mobile phone, collectively valued at around Rs 7.66 lakh.

The juveniles along with the recovered property have been handed over to Hudkeshwar Police for further legal action. Further investigation is underway.

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