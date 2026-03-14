Goons rob elderly woman of cash, mobile in Pratap Nagar; one held

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Nagpur: An elderly retired woman was robbed of cash and a mobile phone by two unidentified youths near her residence in the Pratap Nagar area of Nagpur earlier this month. Acting on technical leads, the Crime Branch’s anti-chain snatching squad has arrested one of the accused, while his minor accomplice is being traced.

According to police, the incident occurred on March 1, 2026, around 2.20 pm, when Sandhya Anil Dahare, a senior citizen, had withdrawn Rs 10,000 from an ATM and was returning home. As she reached a road near her house, two youths arrived on a white vehicle, approached her, and forcibly snatched her red bag containing the cash and a mobile phone before fleeing from the spot.

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Following a complaint lodged by her son Anurag Anil Dahare (33), a resident of Plot No. 202, Trimurti Nagar, NIT Sahyog Society in Pratap Nagar, police registered a case at Pratap Nagar Police Station under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

During the parallel investigation, officers and personnel of the Crime Branch’s anti-chain snatching squad carried out a technical probe and worked on credible information to track down the accused. Acting on the lead, the team laid a trap and detained Akash Raja Badlani (23), a resident of Ambazari Layout in Nagpur.

During interrogation, the accused allegedly confessed to committing the robbery in connivance with a minor accomplice.

Police also seized the Suzuki Burgman two-wheeler (MH-31-BU-5253) used in the crime, valued at around Rs 60,000, from the accused.

Badlani has been handed over to Pratap Nagar Police along with the seized vehicle for further legal action. Police said further investigation into the case is underway.

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