RTMNU Senate clears Rs 855.88 crore budget for 2026-27

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Nagpur: The Senate of Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University (RTMNU) on Friday approved a Rs 855.88 crore budget for the financial year 2026–27, projecting a deficit of Rs 122.48 crore. University authorities said the budget places significant emphasis on student welfare, infrastructure development, and strengthening the examination and research systems.

Presenting the budget, Dr. Nilkanth Lanje, a member of the Management Council and Senate, said the university largely depends on government grants and fees collected from students and affiliated colleges for its revenue. However, he pointed out that government funds mainly cover a portion of salary expenses, while increasing institutional income through higher fees is not a practical option.

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Dr. Lanje said the university is facing rising maintenance costs, delayed recruitment of teaching staff, and growing demand for basic facilities, making financial management increasingly challenging. “The budget has therefore been prepared by prioritising multiple needs within limited income and by ensuring optimum utilisation of available resources,” he explained.

Major Infrastructure Allocations

The budget earmarks Rs 76.10 crore for construction and infrastructure development across the university. Key provisions include:

• Rs 8 crore for construction of various buildings across university campuses

• Rs 40 lakh for the Dr. Ambedkar School of Law

• Rs 1 crore each for the Departments of Physical Education and Pharmacy

• Rs 33 crore for an indoor stadium

• Rs 1 crore for an examination complex

• Rs 1 crore to complete pending works of the new administrative building

Additional allocations include Rs 1 crore for renovation of the Vice-Chancellor’s residence, Rs 5 crore for the examination complex, Rs 50 lakh for the Advanced Skill Development Centre, Rs 50 lakh for the Technology and Energy Park, and Rs 90 lakh under the PM-USHA scheme.

A substantial Rs 27.5 crore has also been reserved for repair and maintenance of academic departments, hostels, libraries, and sanitation facilities across the university.

Focus on Examination Reforms

Highlighting the importance of the examination department, Dr. Lanje said computerisation is crucial to reduce human intervention and improve transparency in examination processes.

While the university expects Rs 51.19 crore revenue from examinations, the budget allocates Rs 59.62 crore for the examination department, including Rs 6 crore for computerisation, examination reforms, and procurement of equipment such as laptops and photocopy machines for examination centres.

Academic and research support

Since regular faculty recruitment has not yet taken place, the university has allocated Rs 3.35 crore for salaries of contract teachers and Rs 10.33 crore for teachers appointed on a clock-hour basis.

To promote academic research, the budget sets aside Rs 4 crore for research projects by faculty members of the university and affiliated colleges.

Student welfare measures

The university has earmarked Rs 2 crore for student scholarships. In addition, Rs 3 crore has been allocated under the Student Welfare Fund to support coaching classes run by the university, assist financially weaker sportspersons, organise student-centric programmes as per government policies, and fund other welfare initiatives.

University officials said the budget aims to balance financial constraints with the growing academic and welfare needs of students, while also strengthening infrastructure and administrative efficiency.

Adv Manmohan Bajpayee, Vishnu Changde, Ajay Agrawal, Dr Anil Dodawar, Dr Ajit Jachak, Dr Devendra Bhongade, Ajay Chavan, Shubhangi Nakshine, Dr O P Chimankar, Dr Payal Thaore, Dr Smeeta Wanjari, Prof Dinesh Sheram, Dr Ratiram Chaudhary, Roshni Khelkar, Waman Turke, Dr Sanjay Chaudhari and others participated in the discussion. Vice-Chancellor Dr Manali Kshirsagar led committee constituted comprising Dr Raju Hiwase, Registrar; Dr Manish Zodpe, Director, Examination Evaluation Board, and Dr Umesh Palikundwar, Dean, Science and Technology; Dr Shyam Koreti, Dean, Humanities. Also, Harish Paliwal, Finance and Accounts Officer worked as the Member Secretary.

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