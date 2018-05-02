Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Published On : Wed, Nov 13th, 2019

Two juveniles detained for raping minor in Koradi

Nagpur: An 11-year-old girl was reportedly raped by two juvenile boys under Koradi police. The accused duo that live in the same locality as that of the girl, reportedly threatened the survivor also recorded the entire crime in mobile phones between June 28 and July 1 this year.

The matter came to fore, this November when survivor’s mother took the minor girl in confidence who later narrated her ordeal, said PSI Kankal, Koradi Police Station.

“After the incident, the minor survivor would often appear stressed and puzzled. Following this her mother made repeated efforts to ask her about her changed behavior but she used to remain mum due to shock. However, this November after the mother won her confidence, the 11-year-old narrated her ordeal. Following this, the mother-daughter duo approached Koradi police station and lodged a police complaint,” PSI added.

Koradi police have detained the juvenile boys under relevant Sections of the IPC and started the probe.

