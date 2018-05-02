Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Published On : Wed, Nov 13th, 2019
Chief Justice Of India’s Office Comes Under RTI Act, Says Supreme Court

The Chief Justice of India’s office comes under the Right to Information (RTI) Act, the supreme Court said today.
A five-judge constitution bench had on April 4 reserved its verdict on appeals filed in 2010 by the Supreme Court secretary general and its central public information officer against the High Court and the Central Information Commission’s (CIC) orders.

“The CJI is within the public authority. The Right to Information and Right to Privacy are two sides of the same coin,” the court said in a majority judgement upholding the Delhi High Court’s ruling.

