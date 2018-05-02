Coaching teacher arrested for raping minor student in Ajni

Nagpur: Ajni police have rounded up a middle aged private tutor for allegedly raping a minor girl and recording the heinous crime. The accused identified as Saibal Sunil Chaudhary reportedly raped the girl, a class 10 student at his Chintaman Apartment based coaching classes between July and November this year.

According to police sources, accused Chaudhary runs a private tuition classes at Chintaman Apartment, near NIT Garden under Ajni police. The victim, like hundreds of other was his student. Between July 15 and November 5, Chaudhary reportedly made the victim girl to stay back at coaching classes on the pretext of extra classes. It is when the accused first told girl that he is in love with her and sexually exploited the minor girl. Accused Chaudhary also recorded the incident in his cell phone and threatened the girl of dire consequences if she reveals anything.

The victim girl had started avoiding her friends and would often lock herself in room. Sensing something amiss, when her mother took her in confidence, the 16-year-old then narrated her horrifying experience. Taken aback by news, her mother then rushed her to Ajni police and filed a complaint against the accused teacher.

Ajni police have booked accused Chaudhary under Sections 354(A), 354(C), 354(D), 376(2), (IV), 376(F) of the IPC and read with Sections 4,6 of POCSO Act 2012 and placed him under arrest.