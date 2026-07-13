Two Held with 28 Grams of MD Drug in Nagpur

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Nagpur: In a major crackdown on drug trafficking, Yashodhara Nagar Police arrested two alleged drug peddlers and seized 28 grams of mephedrone (MD) along with a mobile phone. A case has been registered against the accused under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, and further investigation is underway.

According to police, a patrol team was conducting night rounds near Ita Bhatti Chowk when officers noticed a man behaving suspiciously. On seeing the police, he allegedly attempted to conceal an object in his pocket and flee the spot. The police swiftly intercepted and detained him.

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During the search, officers recovered approximately 28 grams of mephedrone (MD) and a mobile phone from the possession of Irfan Amjad Khan. During interrogation, he allegedly disclosed that he had procured the contraband with the help of Rehan Nayeem Syed, who was subsequently arrested.

Police have registered a case against both accused under the NDPS Act. Investigators are now probing the source of the seized narcotics and trying to identify the intended recipients and any larger drug trafficking network linked to the case.

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