FDA Cancels Food Licences of Three Nagpur Hotels

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Nagpur: The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has cancelled the food licences of three hotels in Nagpur for alleged violations of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006. The action has been taken against Yarana Hotel in Hazaripahad, The Hut in Fetri, and Indian Tandoor in Friends Colony.

According to officials, the action followed a complaint submitted by Jwala Jambuvantarao Dhote, president of the Anyay Nivaran Manch, along with social activists Ram Solanke, Mangesh Gaikwad, Mahesh Uike and others. Acting on the complaint, FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe directed the cancellation of the food licences of the three establishments.

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Welcoming the action, Dhote said strict steps against violations of food safety regulations are necessary and thanked the FDA for taking prompt action.

Dhote has also alleged that the three hotels have been constructed illegally on government land and land belonging to members of the Scheduled Tribe (ST) community. She further claimed that the establishments lack mandatory approvals, including building permission, a Fire Department No Objection Certificate (Fire NOC), and an occupancy certificate.

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The allegations regarding illegal land occupation and lack of statutory approvals are claims made by the complainant. The response of the hotel owners or the persons named in the allegations has not yet been made public.

The Anyay Nivaran Manch said it would continue its campaign against alleged land encroachments and work through legal means to protect public property, citizens’ land rights, and food safety.

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